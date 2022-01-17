Winch Advisory Services LLC Acquires 26 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total value of $5,664,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total value of $20,230,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,506 shares of company stock valued at $55,874,990 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $396.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.91 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.79.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDB. Citigroup upped their price objective on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. increased their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.13.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.