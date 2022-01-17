Winch Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 304.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,399 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.4% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $62,257,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,718,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 901.2% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $269.42 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.03, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.63.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

