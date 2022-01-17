Winch Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 469.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,095.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 296,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 271,830 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 149,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after buying an additional 19,661 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARKK opened at $80.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.77. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $77.53 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.