Winch Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,532,873.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,384,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383,811 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 421,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 20,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 329,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 44,877 shares in the last quarter.

SPAB stock opened at $29.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average of $29.89. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $30.66.

