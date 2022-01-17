Winch Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Winch Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 30.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter worth $1,170,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 321,800.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth $42,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAX stock opened at $3.82 on Monday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $4.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

