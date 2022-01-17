Winch Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.48.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $257.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $192.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.03.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

