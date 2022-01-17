Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $146,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 238.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX opened at $128.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $248.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.61 and a 200 day moving average of $108.01. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $84.57 and a 12 month high of $129.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 475,801 shares of company stock valued at $55,502,677. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

