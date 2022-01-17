Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,870 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.4% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 6.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.56.

ADBE stock opened at $520.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $609.39 and a 200-day moving average of $620.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

