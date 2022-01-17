Windham Capital Management LLC Buys 1,133 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Windham Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 469,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,350,000 after buying an additional 21,608 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $301.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $316.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.90. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.41 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

