Windham Capital Management LLC Sells 8,070 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Windham Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,070 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 213,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,727,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 164,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 65,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 338,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 37,946 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.20 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $22.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.