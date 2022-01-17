Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives $88.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WGO shares. KeyCorp downgraded Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, CL King raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

NYSE:WGO traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.85.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 7.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $8,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

