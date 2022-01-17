WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 176.2% from the December 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock opened at $47.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.11. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $49.41.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.238 dividend. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%.
Featured Article: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.