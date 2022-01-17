WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 176.2% from the December 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock opened at $47.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.11. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $49.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.238 dividend. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGRS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 67.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 21.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter worth $787,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period.

