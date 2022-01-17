World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,894 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RF. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.66.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $25.41 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

