World Asset Management Inc Has $563,000 Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANSS. Barclays lifted their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.27.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $348.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $391.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

