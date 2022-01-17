World Asset Management Inc Sells 300 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 18.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 30.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 4.1% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BXP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

In other news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BXP opened at $125.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.45 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.86 and its 200 day moving average is $115.38.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.16%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

