World Asset Management Inc Sells 580 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,912 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,185,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,029,611,000 after buying an additional 252,788 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,112,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $227,520,000 after buying an additional 1,002,055 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,547,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $145,468,000 after buying an additional 206,868 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,912,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $125,155,000 after buying an additional 349,182 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 85.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $98,572,000 after buying an additional 1,416,745 shares during the period. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

NYSE:BEN opened at $35.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.26. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

