World Asset Management Inc Sells 725 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Textron were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Textron by 13.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 68,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Textron by 4.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,125,000 after buying an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Textron by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,951,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,027,000 after buying an additional 100,492 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,330,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,035,000 after buying an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

TXT opened at $76.66 on Monday. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average of $72.60.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.35%.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

