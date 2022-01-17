World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 410,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,449 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $23,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $1,592,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 19.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 12.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 93.9% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $53.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.38. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The business had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

WWE has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

