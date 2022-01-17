Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 119,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NASDAQ:YJ opened at $0.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88. Yunji has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $126.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.14 and a beta of 1.63.
Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter. Yunji had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.93%.
About Yunji
Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.
