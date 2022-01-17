Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 119,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:YJ opened at $0.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88. Yunji has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $126.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter. Yunji had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Yunji by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45,429 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yunji by 100.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 44,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Yunji by 12.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 26,645 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Yunji by 1,030.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 252,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Yunji by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 223,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 52,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Yunji

Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

