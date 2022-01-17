Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.26. Centennial Resource Development reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 288.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $288.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $7.59 on Monday. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 6.04.

In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $283,053.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,884 shares of company stock valued at $463,110 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

