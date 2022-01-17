Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 64.14% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $8.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCRD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of FCRD stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $135.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCRD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 752,001 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $947,000. 32.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

