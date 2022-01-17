Zacks: Analysts Anticipate M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.49 and the highest is $2.56. M.D.C. reported earnings per share of $2.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year earnings of $8.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $9.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDC. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $54.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.42. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in M.D.C. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in M.D.C. by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

