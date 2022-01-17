Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ocuphire Pharma.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter.

OCUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocuphire Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

In other news, Director Jay Pepose bought 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 208.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 53,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 9.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OCUP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 193,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,870. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28. Ocuphire Pharma has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

