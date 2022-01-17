Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to Announce $0.78 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will report earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.75. Skyline Champion posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Skyline Champion.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $524.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SKY traded down $2.27 on Monday, hitting $68.24. 457,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,770. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.11.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyline Champion (SKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.