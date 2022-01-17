Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to Announce $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to announce $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.65. TechTarget posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,026 shares of company stock worth $12,141,798. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 48.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 126.87 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.98. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

