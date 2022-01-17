Zacks: Analysts Expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) to post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). AgroFresh Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 6.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of AGFS opened at $2.07 on Friday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $2.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFS. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,221,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1,541.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 389,110 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,043,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 251,461 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 67,354 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

