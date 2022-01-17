Zacks: Analysts Expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Capital Product Partners reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPLP shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Product Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $15.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $301.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPLP. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,118,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 305,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 91,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 80,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

