Zacks: Analysts Expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Equities analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. CEVA reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.05 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. CEVA’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $931.83 million, a PE ratio of -312.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77. CEVA has a one year low of $37.23 and a one year high of $83.95.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $429,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $417,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in CEVA by 33,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CEVA by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CEVA by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

