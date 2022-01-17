Zacks: Analysts Expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report $2.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.59 billion and the highest is $3.02 billion. FirstEnergy posted sales of $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year sales of $11.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.86 billion to $11.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $12.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

FE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.57. 4,173,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,665,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.49. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $41.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. Amundi purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 889.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,362,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,320,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,962,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

