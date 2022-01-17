Zacks: Analysts Expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. Harmonic reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLIT. Raymond James lifted their target price on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. Harmonic has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $12.22.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $353,448.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $108,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,338. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter worth $88,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Harmonic by 18.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

