Zacks: Analysts Expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) to report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.62. Manulife Financial posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter.

MFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.226 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth $162,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 24.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,511,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,741,000 after purchasing an additional 294,177 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 59,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

