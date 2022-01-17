Zacks: Analysts Expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to post sales of $51.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.41 million to $52.41 million. Vericel posted sales of $45.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $211.01 million, with estimates ranging from $189.07 million to $243.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VCEL. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.78. The company had a trading volume of 577,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,060. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,578.00 and a beta of 1.97. Vericel has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $68.94.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $252,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 1,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,881 shares of company stock worth $1,591,277. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 186.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 559.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 1,415.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the third quarter worth about $150,000.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

