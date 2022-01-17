Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.95 Million

Analysts expect Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) to report sales of $14.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.10 million. Greenbrook TMS posted sales of $9.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full year sales of $53.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.30 million to $53.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $81.80 million, with estimates ranging from $77.20 million to $88.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Greenbrook TMS.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 278.24% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The company had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million.

GBNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Clarus Securities cut their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. cut their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenbrook TMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

Greenbrook TMS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,930. Greenbrook TMS has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $68.18 million and a PE ratio of -2.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,025,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

