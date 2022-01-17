Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.37. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

In related news, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 5,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $100,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,956,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,181,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,045,000 after purchasing an additional 160,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 43,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 429,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UBA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.74. 99,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,540. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.70. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.2375 dividend. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.96%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.