Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Altra Industrial Motion posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.01.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.62. 159,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,630. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.35. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $68.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average of $56.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

