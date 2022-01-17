Zacks: Brokerages Expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.68. Columbus McKinnon reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $49.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.84, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.89.

In related news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $400,968.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $852,443.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888 in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 366,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth $11,324,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 41.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

