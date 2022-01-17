Zacks: Brokerages Expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.12). Compugen reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CGEN. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Compugen in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGEN opened at $3.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92. Compugen has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $14.22.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

