Zacks: Brokerages Expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). DURECT reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DURECT.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 280.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRRX. Zacks Investment Research raised DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $0.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $170.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DURECT has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in DURECT by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 486,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in DURECT by 248,446.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 79,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 79,503 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,072,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DURECT (DRRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.