Zacks: Brokerages Expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Analysts expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to report earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.18. ExlService posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $3,582,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,860 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ExlService by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,542,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,390,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 12.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,653,000 after purchasing an additional 266,227 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,075,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,091,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,320,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.72. The company had a trading volume of 161,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,440. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ExlService has a one year low of $76.39 and a one year high of $146.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

