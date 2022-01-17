Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) will announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 271.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.18 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.48. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The company had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tupperware Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,370. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.12. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $37.39. The stock has a market cap of $710.72 million, a P/E ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 2.83.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

