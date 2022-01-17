Zacks: Brokerages Expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Winnebago Industries reported sales of $839.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $4.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WGO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.89.

NYSE WGO traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,980. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.24. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $87.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

