Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TV. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.33.

TV stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TV. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter worth approximately $23,131,022,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter worth approximately $22,274,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 25.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,944,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1,786.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 805,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 762,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,678,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,529,000 after purchasing an additional 625,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.