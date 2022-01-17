Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) to Sell

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC is a leading provider of engineered lifting solutions including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission oriented vehicles. Through their subsidiaries, they manufacture and market a comprehensive line of boom trucks and sign cranes. Their boom trucks and crane products are primarily used in industrial projects, energy exploration and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction. The Manitex Liftking subsidiary, which includes the Noble forklift product line, manufactures and sells a complete line of rough terrain forklifts and special mission oriented vehicles, as well as other specialized carriers, heavy material handling transporters and steel mill equipment. “

Get Manitex International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MNTX traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,460. Manitex International has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $121.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Manitex International had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $50.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Manitex International will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Manitex International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,204,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 63,894 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manitex International in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Manitex International by 100.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Manitex International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 395,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Manitex International by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 138,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 29,124 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manitex International (MNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.