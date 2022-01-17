Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vertex Energy, Inc. operates as an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. Its primary focus is recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. Vertex operates in three divisions: Black Oil Division, Refining and Marketing Division and Thermal Chemical Extraction Process. The Company also manages the transport, storage and delivery of the aggregated feedstock and product streams to end users, and manages the re-refining of a portion of its aggregated petroleum streams in order to sell them as end products. It sells its aggregated petroleum streams as feedstock to other re-refineries and fuel blenders or as replacement fuel for use in industrial burners. Vertex Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

VTNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, October 4th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Vertex Energy to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VTNR stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $324.03 million, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.73. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $14.32.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $28.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 202,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vertex Energy by 8,368.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

