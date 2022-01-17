Zacks Investment Research Lowers Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on RNA. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Avidity Biosciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $17.83 on Thursday. Avidity Biosciences has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $29.59. The company has a market cap of $836.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 995.70%. The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $697,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 104,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

