Zacks Investment Research Lowers CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareDx, Inc. is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients. The Company provides AlloMap, a noninvasive blood test used to aid in the identification of heart transplant recipients. It is also pursuing other areas of transplant surveillance, such as the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as a biomarker for rejection. CareDx, Inc. is based in Brisbane, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded CareDx from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.50.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.65. CareDx has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -118.89 and a beta of 0.58.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.34 per share, for a total transaction of $211,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $444,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,422,660. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CareDx by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

