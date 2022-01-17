Zacks Investment Research Lowers Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) to Sell

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clover Health Investments Corp. is a healthcare technology company. It uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. Clover Health Investments Corp., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III, is based in Calif. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.25.

NASDAQ:CLOV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.11. 13,866,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,684,130. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15. Clover Health Investments has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $427.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clover Health Investments will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clover Health Investments news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya acquired 1,739,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Context Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 284.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

