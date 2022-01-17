Zacks Investment Research Lowers Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells firearms. The Company offers pistols, revolvers, rifles, handcuffs and other related products and accessories under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms and Gemtech brands. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

SWBI has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Wesson Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

SWBI opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $843.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 98.57%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.88%.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,784.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 57.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 81.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

