Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Azenta Inc. is a provider of life sciences solutions. The company provides reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions. Azenta Inc., formerly known as Brooks Automation Inc., is based in CHELMSFORD, Mass. “
Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $87.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 58.77 and a beta of 1.70. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $70.17 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.25.
About Brooks Automation
Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.
