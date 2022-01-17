Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals Company is a mining company with a focus on exploration, development, providing mine services, and growth through strategic business transactions. The Company has many exploration projects, primarily located in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Mexico, including the advanced-stage El Quevar project in the Salta Province of northwestern Argentina and the Zacatecas project in Mexico. Currently, Golden Minerals manages the San Cristóbal silver and zinc mine in Bolivia, one of the largest open pit silver, zinc and lead mines and processing facilities in the world. The Company intends to identify and capitalize on other opportunities to earn fees or equity interests in mine development projects or mining operations. Golden Minerals is also actively pursuing growth through strategic opportunities, including acquisitions, joint ventures and asset consolidations. Golden Minerals Company is based in Golden, Colorado. “

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Golden Minerals from $1.03 to $1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,133.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 264,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 243,413 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 52.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 446.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 15.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Minerals (AUMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.